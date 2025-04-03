A Manitoba judge has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison in the stabbing death of her ex-boyfriend, whose killing left a “significant” impact on family, friends and the First Nation they lived on.

Sheryl Leanne Thompson was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of her former partner Lance Moosetail in 2022 but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The two had been in a relationship for approximately two and a half years and lived together in Moosetail’s home on the Pine Creek First Nation, northwest of Winnipeg.

At the time of the attack, Thompson was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Court heard from Moosetail’s children, mother, colleagues and community members about the impact the 51-year-old First Nations safety officer had on those around him.

Story continues below advertisement

Court of King’s Bench Justice Sandra Zinchuk says Moosetail was a leader and role model in Pine Creek and that his sudden and tragic death left the community feeling heartbroken, vulnerable and unsafe.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

“The impact of Moosetail’s death can be summarized in a single word: immeasurable,” Zinchuk said in a recent decision.

Court heard Moosetail and Thompson would argue about finances, jealousy and the woman’s substance use. Moosetail did not drink or use drugs.

More on Crime

More videos

The two ended their relationship, but Thompson remained in the home as she tried to find a new place to live. On the day of Moosetail’s death, Thompson was “highly intoxicated” after using alcohol and cocaine.

Thompson called 911 to falsely report that Moosetail was choking her. The call, which was presented in court, picks up Moosetail screaming in pain and saying that Thompson stabbed him.

Trending Now Canadians stuck for 3 days trying to get home from Mexico: ‘This is ridiculous’

U.S. Senate measure to end Trump’s Canada tariffs may pass with GOP support

Thompson gave the operator multiple versions of how Moosetail had been stabbed, including blaming him for his own injuries.

Moosetail’s son went to his father’s home as they waited for the ambulance, which was about an hour away.

“He remembers his father saying, ‘I love you my son,’ and that was the last thing he heard him say,” said Zinchuk.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard Thompson’s childhood was “chaotic” and marked by substance use, domestic violence, physical discipline and sexual assault.

She began using cocaine after her mother died in 2005. She has a limited, dated and unrelated criminal record, with her last conviction being a drinking and driving offence in 2009.

Minegoziibe Anishnabe Chief Derek Nepinak provided a victim impact statement that called Moosetail the face of his community and that his death continues to impact the First Nation.

RCMP Cpl. Ryan Powe said Moosetail’s death has shaken members of the local detachment who relied on him to be a trusted face and calming presence during moments of uncertainty.