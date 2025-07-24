Manitoba’s governing New Democrats have nominated a candidate for an upcoming byelection in the Spruce Woods constituency.

Ray Berthelette, a real estate agent and former assistant to cabinet minister Glen Simard, is to carry the NDP banner in the race.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

The seat in western Manitoba is a longtime Progressive Conservative stronghold, and the Tories captured more than 60 per cent of the vote there in the 2023 provincial election.

The Tories have chosen Colleen Robbins, a longtime party volunteer, while the Liberals have selected teacher Stephen Reid.

Trending Now Jimmy Kimmel delivers biting response to Trump’s ‘next to go’ threat

‘Psychopath’: Victim’s sister tears into killer Bryan Kohberger at sentencing

The byelection is being held to replace Grant Jackson, a Tory who resigned in March to run for federal office.

A date for the byelection has not been set, but under provincial law it must be held by Sept. 16.