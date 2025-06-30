



Manitoba’s minister responsible for accessibility Nahanni Fontaine has apologized after she groused on a hot mic about sharing the stage with an American Sign Language interpreter.

At a graduation celebration on June 26, Fontaine spoke to her press secretary, Ryan Stelter, ahead of a media scrum. Fontaine, who is also minister of families and gender equality, complained of the interpreter being distracting during her speech, according to

APTN’s video of the exchange

.

“I was thrown off,” Fontaine told Stelter. “It wasn’t great — but because the woman — she shouldn’t have been on the stage.

“I couldn’t see anybody on (the left) side — all I could see was her…” she added, then started to wave her hands around to Stelter, who referred to the interpreter’s translations as “frantic hand movements.”

“Yeah! I’m like, f— why did I have her on the stage,” said Fontaine, “Jesus, I’m like, ‘You need to leave.’”

On Friday, Fontaine issued an apology in a written statement to media.

“I sincerely apologize to the deaf and hard of hearing community, and to all Manitobans for my comments,” Fontaine wrote.

“Yesterday, during a private debrief with my staff, I was reflecting on my public speaking performance and remarked I had been distracted by the interpreter’s hand movements. I was expressing frustration on my own poor planning to ensure clear sight lines at the event.”

She added: “My comments did not acknowledge signing is not simply “hand movements,” but a full and rich language used by thousands of Manitoban(s) every day.”

“As the Minister responsible for Accessibility I understand that ASL interpretation is integral to our public events, and we must continue to build understanding and respect for sign language and Manitobans who rely on it,” her statement continued.

Fontaine said she has since apologized to the interpreter, Sheryl LaVallee.

Deborah Owczar, who attended the honouring Indigenous women graduates,

told CBC

LaVallee was removed from the stage following Fontaine’s speech. Owczar, who is deaf, said the certificate she received at the event was tainted by the minister’s comments.

“I feel like my certificate is completely ruined. I got it from this event, now when I look at it, it’s associated with these negative memories, not with my accomplishment. I look at my certificate and I think about what was said,” Owczar said through an interpreter.

Barrier-Free Manitoba said interpreters are necessary to “ensuring accessible public communications” under the Accessibility for Manitobans Act.

“It is our hope that Minister Fontaine, as the minister responsible for accessibility and her colleagues will respond by reinforcing the Act’s mandate — ensuring accessible public communications through robust education and compliance,” the non-profit organization wrote

in an email to CTV

.

“Leadership means setting the tone from the top, and we trust the government will act decisively to uphold the dignity and inclusion rights of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities.”

Fontaine has said her team always includes ASL interpreters and that they are an important part of her speaking events.

