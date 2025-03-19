Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

PDFs are the third most popular file format, per the PDF Association. So why are decent PDF apps so uncommon and so expensive? Savvy entrepreneurs don’t waste money on unnecessary subscriptions and other constant costs. The alternative is to find a PDF editor that you only have to pay for once, and one has finally come along.

UPDF is a simple, useful PDF app that can edit, convert, and even use AI to analyze your PDFs, and a lifetime subscription just went on sale for $47.97 (reg. $149).

UPDF gives you a comprehensive PDF toolkit that streamlines document workflows across multiple platforms. It eliminates the need for costly, recurring subscriptions by providing a one-time purchase solution for a wide range of PDF tasks.

Without the right tools, editing PDFs is time-consuming and frustrating. With UPDF, it only takes a moment. Use UPDF to edit, annotate, and convert PDFs with a few clicks. The optional AI assistant can make things even easier by summarizing lengthy contracts, translating international documents, and extracting key information from images.

With UPDF, businesses can maintain brand consistency by adding or editing watermarks, headers, and footers. Document security is also addressed through password protection and encryption features. The ability to convert scanned documents into editable files via OCR even helps make sure that legacy paperwork can be digitized and integrated into modern workflows.

