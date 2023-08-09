The exemption will allow Maple Finance to offer the Treasury yields to US institutional investors

Previously, the Maple Finance Treasury pools were not available to US investors.

Institutional crypto hedge fund Room40 Capital is currently Maple Finance Treasury Pools’ sole borrower.

To offer its one-month US Treasury yields to accredited investors in the United States, the institutional capital marketplace on blockchain Maple Finance has obtained an exemption from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Previously, the Maple Finance Treasury pools were only accessible to accredited investors outside of the United States.

Through the SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c) Exemption, a company may provide investment products to US-based individual investors without the need for prior registration if their annual income is greater than $200,000 ($300,000 if their spouse is included) or their net worth exceeds $1 million, excluding the value of their primary residence. Such investment products may also be sold by a company to accredited US organisations, like banks.

21M USDC already deposited into the pools

According to information from Maple Finance, over 21 million USD Coin USDC have been deposited into the Treasury pool, which has an annualised yield of 4.76% right now. There are no outbound or incoming fees apart from a 0.50% annualised management fee deducted from the yield.

The Maple Finance Treasury pools are quite easy to join with onboarding taking 15 minutes, and Lenders being able to download monthly interest statements whenever they want. According to information found on the Maple website, withdrawals are processed in a maximum of 48 hours.