A Texas man is in custody after allegedly climbing a wall at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and telling security he was there to marry Trump’s granddaughter and “spread the gospel.”

Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday after confessing to having “jumped over the wall to get into the property,” according to a copy of a Palm Beach Police report obtained by HuffPost.

Reyes allegedly told Secret Service agents he was there to “spread the gospel to [Trump] and marry Kai.”

Kai is Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter, whose parents are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon.

Anthony Thomas Reyes was taken into custody at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s Florida residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Scott Olson via Getty Images

Reyes, whose presence at Mar-a-Lago triggered alarms along a perimeter fence, was taken into custody without incident and charged with occupied trespassing, a Secret Service spokesperson told HuffPost Wednesday.

“No Secret Service protectees were present at the time of this incident,” the spokesperson added.

Donald Trump Jr. is seen listening to his daughter Kai speak during the Republican National Convention last summer.

This was the second time that Reyes, who’s listed as residing outside Dallas, has been accused of trespassing at Trump’s Florida home. He allegedly also trespassed on New Year’s Eve, according to the police report.

Jailhouse records show that he was being held on a $50,000 bond Wednesday. A public defender listed as representing Reyes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kai, who is a competitive golfer and student, gave a speech last summer about her grandfather at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Her father later warned prospective suitors to stay away from his daughter amid her public launch.