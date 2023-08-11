Marble It Up! Ultra is the long-awaited marble platformer from the creators of Xbox 360’s Marble Blast Ultra. Available for pre-order now, it launches on Xbox One and Series X|S on August 17th. Master marble physics in a gravity-defying journey filled with hazards, obstacles, hidden treasures, and mind-bending challenges, then take your skills online to compete in robust cross-platform multiplayer!

At its core, Marble It Up! Ultra is a platformer where players navigate through a series of intricate and dynamic levels, from the starting point to the goal, overcoming obstacles, hazards, and time constraints. Intuitive and buttery smooth controls allow players to perform precise movements, making it easy to learn but difficult to master. Race against your friends’ best times, or check out the top routes on the global leaderboards.

The standout feature is cross-platform multiplayer. Smash opposing marbles in Sumo, race to the treasure in Gem Hunt, run for your life (or hunger for brains) in Zombies, and team up to go for the goal in Soccer. Bring all of your marble skills to bear in these competitive game modes!

The game’s vibrant colors and meticulously designed environments create an inviting and visually captivating experience. From serene cloud-dotted landscapes to gravity-bending space puzzles, each level offers a unique and artistic appeal that keeps players engaged while challenging their skills. It also features an original heart-pounding soundtrack that complements the play perfectly.

Marble It Up! Ultra boasts an impressive array of over 117 single-player levels across 10 chapters. Multiplayer offers an impressive 24 Levels and 4 game modes, each with its own set of obstacles, objects, and power-ups. A new marble, hat, or trail is hidden in every level. Customize and show off your collection in multiplayer and on the leaderboards. Physics-bending Weekly Challenges ensure there’s always something new to explore.

With its intuitive controls, brilliant level design, beautiful visuals, and driving beat, Marble It Up! Ultra brings new life to the physics-platformer genre. Whether you’re a fan of marble-based games or new to the subtle joy of rolling, Marble It Up! Ultra is an absolute must-play. Pick it up on August 17th, or pre-order now to get an exclusive marble, hat, and trail.