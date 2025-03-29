Open Extended Reactions

We’re down to the final 11 games of March Madness, with four Sweet 16 matchups on the docket Friday night.

The Auburn Tigers and Houston Cougars will look to join fellow No. 1 seeds Duke and Florida in the Elite Eight. The 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers and 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats will face off in the highest-seeded matchup of the round. And Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans open the night against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Follow along as we track all the action from each of the games, including color from our reporters on-site in Atlanta and Indianapolis.

Games yet to tipoff:

(5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn: 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS)

(4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston: 10:09 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sweet 16 live tracker