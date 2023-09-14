Under-siege Yes campaigner Marcia Langton branded Australia a ‘horrible, racist county’ in a resurfaced recording.

The Indigenous academic and Voice architect made the inflammatory comments in 2017 with the audio shared on 2GB on Thursday.

‘What fantasy world do they live in that would make them even ask the question?’ she said.

‘Of course Australia is racist. It’s a horrible, racist country.’

2GB host Ben Fordham said she then went on to say in the recording: ‘It’s only racist if you’re a person of colour. It’s not racist if you’re white.’

Professor Marcia Langton (pictured) is a member of the government’s advisory groups on the Voice

The newly-unearthed comments comes after Prof Langton was this week forced to deny calling No voters ‘racist and stupid’ at a referendum event at Edith Cowan University in Perth on Sunday.

Instead, she clarified she ‘was explaining how the No campaign is using fears and lies to frighten No voters into voting No’.

‘The No campaign is claiming that this our proposition in the referendum will create apartheid and so it’s very important to answer people’s questions and explain exactly how this kind of the [campaign] works,’ she said.

‘I deny it absolutely. There is a recording of what I said at the Bunbury meeting. And what I said is very clear.’

Audio from the meeting reveals Prof Langton said: ‘Every time the No cases raise their arguments, if you start pulling it apart, you get down to base racism – I’m sorry to say that’s where it lands – or sheer stupidity.

‘If you look at any reputable fact-checker, every one of them says the No case is substantially false, they are lying to you.’

On Thursday, Daily Mail Australia revealed Prof Langton sent a message to polarising politician Mark Latham telling him he ‘deserved a slow, painful death’ during a heated online exchange.

‘You so deserve a slow, painful death and humiliating obituaries,’ Professor Langton wrote about Mr Latham.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and former AFL player Michael Long walk to Parliament House at the completion of a 20 day long walk for the Yes campaign, in Canberra

The post was sent via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 10, 2018, and Professor Langton’s account has since been deleted.

Footage has also emerged of Prof Langton accusing ‘hard No voters’ of ‘spewing racism’.

The video, aired on Sky News from a panel discussion at the University of Queensland in July, shows Prof Langton discussing a ‘surge’ in racism amid the Voice debate.

She said: ‘The surge of racist nonsense is confined to a minority of Australians.

‘Ordinary Australians are thinking, “yes, of course I’m voting for the Voice”. And that would be say 48, 49 per cent.

‘Then there’s the hard No voters. I’m hoping they’re about 20 per cent.

‘And they’re the ones who are spewing the racism.’