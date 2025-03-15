US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a chilling warning to revoke more student visas. This comes after a Columbia University student of Palestinian origin was detained and faces potential deportation for staging a high-profile protest in the campus against Israel for its war in Gaza. Rubio said the students ‘lied’ about coming as students, but are ‘holding campuses hostage’. Mahmoud Khalil, a Green Card holder, faces deportation for staging the high-profile protest in campus against Israel

Show more Show less