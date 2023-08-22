Marcus CD Rates

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is an online bank that offers a variety of accounts, including three types of CDs: a high-yield CD, a no-penalty CD, and a rate bump CD. As of publication, Marcus is also offering a special promotional 10-month CD with an extra-high APY.

Marcus’ high-yield CDs come with competitive rates on all terms, with the highest APY offered on an 18-month term. The APYs on its No-Penalty CD are lower, but this CD type gives you the option of withdrawing your money early without penalty. Finally, Marcus’ Rate Bump CD only comes with one term of 20 months, but it gives you the option to upgrade your rate once if rates increase during your term.

The APYs listed below are up to date as of the date of publication of this article. We review CD rates every two weeks and update the information below accordingly.

Marcus High-Yield CD Overview