Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

Marcus Ericsson will carry a FOX Sports livery this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

As a nod to this being the first year with all INDYCAR races on FOX, Andretti Global and FOX partnered on the No. 28 car for the race Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX).

Ericsson has a strong performance history at Mid-Ohio with a second, two fifths and a sixth among his past five starts on the 2.258-mile road course. He currently sits 21st in the championship standings.

“I’m proud to carry the FOX colors at Mid-Ohio this weekend,” Ericsson said in a news release. “They’ve been a great addition this season, and it has been refreshing to see the coverage they’ve brought to INDYCAR.

“I’m looking forward to representing them on track and having a strong weekend.”

The scheme has a black base with the FOX blue-and-white logos. The message “The Fastest Racing On Earth” is also prominent on the car.

“FOX Sports has already proven to be a fantastic broadcast partner for the INDYCAR SERIES throughout the first half of their debut season, and we’re proud to showcase that relationship in a unique way with the FOX Sports livery for Marcus this weekend in Mid-Ohio,” Andretti Global CEO Jill Gregory said.

Fans will likely see FOX Sports robot Cleatus on the grounds at Mid-Ohio.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to be on board the No. 28 FOX INDYCAR Honda with Marcus Ericsson this weekend at Mid-Ohio to continue to bring our INDYCAR partnership to life,” said Drew Panaro, FOX Sports vice president for sports brand partnerships.

“FOX has built an exceptional sponsorship marketing relationship with Andretti Global in our inaugural season of INDYCAR coverage, and we owe a special thanks to Jill Gregory and [CMO] Doug Bresnahan for the opportunity to further ingrain FOX Sports as the destination for the ‘fastest racing on earth.’”

[Read More: INDYCAR Midseason Report: The Good, Bad & Ugly For Teams, Drivers]

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.