MARCUS RASHFORD reported back at Manchester United’s training ground on Monday following his car crash as the club’s injury problems showed signs of easing ahead of the start of their Carabao Cup defence.

Rashford arrived at Carrington in a £600,000 Rolls-Royce having seriously damaged another £700,000 Rolls-Royce in a collision with a car driven by a 74-year-old woman outside the training complex, after United’s 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Sources close to the United star said Rashford was ‘fine’ and Greater Manchester Police are treating the matter as ‘non serious’. It remains to be seen if he will play in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, with manager Erik ten Hag expected to make several changes.

Ten Hag gave his fringe first-team players an opportunity at this stage of the competition last season as United went on to lift their first trophy under the Dutchman in February.

United have been hit by a number of injuries in recent weeks, but Mason Mount and Harry Maguire trained at Carrington on Monday along with Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat, who both came off the bench at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford reported for Manchester United training in his spare £600,000 Rolls-Royce after he crashed another Rolls-Royce in an accident on Saturday night

Rashford was driving a £600,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4×4 into training on Monday

The white Rolls Royce was left strewn sideways across the road with significant damage to the rear of the vehicle

A lamppost and traffic bollard was shown damaged on the ground after appearing to be struck

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Palace have injury problems of their own after the goalless draw with Fulham at the weekend and manager Roy Hodgson could rest players ahead of his side’s return to Old Trafford in the league on Saturday.

A traffic light post and bollard were also damaged in Rashford’s accident, which occurred around midnight after the United squad had returned to their Carrington base by bus from Turf moor.

On Monday afternoon, Rashford was photographed driving in for training in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4×4 as preparations continue for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

Both Rashford and the woman, who was said to be returning home from babysitting, were reportedly left unscathed but shaken up by the accident. Both were breathalysed on the spot by police officers.

Rashford was looked at by United’s doctor who also offered medical help to the woman following the crash, according to The Sun.

Club officials also paid for a taxi to take the grandmother home, The Sun reported, because she did not want to go to hospital.

No arrests were made following the incident, however, and police officers did not call an ambulance for the female driver.

Rashford was also left unscathed, which sources said was down to his ‘incredibly robust’ car.

Rashford played in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday night

One told The Sun: ‘Both drivers were badly shaken. Marcus immediately checked to see if the woman was okay and swapped details.’

Another insider added: ‘The woman was on her way home from baby­sitting her grand-daughter. She’s a cautious, careful driver and even more so when it’s raining — which it was.

The impact caused the airbags to go off. She was very, very shaken and confused. She’s not a football fan and didn’t have any idea who Marcus Rashford is.’

A third source told the Mirror: ‘Modern vehicles are incredibly robust and that helped to protect Marcus.

‘He got out of the car unassisted and his first thought was for the [other driver] to make sure that she was not hurt.’

United captain Bruno Fernandes (right) was reportedly on the scene of the accident and offered his assistance

Man United fixtures Premier League unless stated Tuesday Crystal Palace (H) Carabao Cup third round Saturday Crystal Palace (H) October 3 Galatasaray (H) Champions League group stage October 7 Brentford (H) October 21 Sheffield United (A) October 24 Copenhagen (H) Champions League group stage Advertisement

Maintenance engineer Peter Laycock, 36. caught the aftermath of the crash on his phone, arriving at the scene around 12.20am.

He explained that ‘loads of police’ had blocked the road, asking vehicles to turn around because of the debris.

Mr Laycock said he saw people wearing United clothes while bystanders whispered ‘it’s Marcus Rashford’s car’.

Footage showed Rashford’s bumper ripped off the rear while hazard lights flashed.

The incident followed United’s 1-0 win away at Burnley in a 40mph zone on Carrington Spur near the Aon training complex.

Another eye-witness filming at the scene, who was being diverted a different route home by police as a result of Rashford’s crash, claimed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was quick to check on his team-mate as he too was heading home from the training ground.

While Rashford has been left shaken up by the crash he avoided any injury and has not yet been ruled out of contention to feature in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup meeting with Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old is an avid collector of luxury cars and recently added a third Rolls Royce – a £560,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow – to his growing stable of supercars.

Other cars in Rashford’s expensive collection include a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante.