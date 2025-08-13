On-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has said that the club’s strategy since Sir Alex Ferguson retired has been “reactionary” and has at times left the team in “no man’s land.”

United have appointed seven permanent managers since Ferguson stepped down in 2013, most recently Ruben Amorim who came into the club last November to replace Erik Ten Hag.

Rashford — who had been at United since he was seven — left the club in January last season, moving to Aston Villa on loan. This summer he has joined Spanish champions Barcelona on another season-long loan.

“When Ferguson was in charge, not only were there principles for the first team but they were for the whole academy,” Rashford told the Rest is Football podcast.

“So you could pick players from 15 years, a full generation, and they’d all understand the principles of playing the Manchester United way.”

Rashford did not make a senior appearance for United while Ferguson was in charge but came through the club’s academy under his stewardship.

United endured their worst ever Premier league season last term, finishing 15th, and have struggled for sustained success since Ferguson’s time at the club. Rashford said he believes the club’s regular turnover of managers means they are stuck in “no man’s land.”

“People say we’ve been in a transition for years. To be in a transition, you have to start the transition. So it’s like the actual transition’s not started yet,” he said.

“You see it with any team that’s been successful over a period of time — they have principles that any coach that comes in, any player that comes in, has to align to these principles or be able to add to these principles.

“Whereas at times I feel like United have just been … We’re hungry to win, so we’ll always try to adapt and to sign players that fit this system. But it’s reactionary.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been United’s longest-serving manager since Ferguson — he was at the helm for three years.

United have not won a league title since Ferguson stood down at the end of the 2012-13 season.

“If your direction’s always changing, you can’t expect to be able to win the league. Yeah, you might win some cup tournaments, but it’s because you do have a good coach and you do have good players and you have match winners in your team — you’re not there by accident,” Rashford said.

“I feel like we’ve had that many different managers and different ideas and different strategies in order to win. You end up in the middle of … You end up in no man’s land.”

When Rashford was asked if United’s struggles have hurt him, he said: “Yeah, 100%. But not only as a player, just as a United fan.”

Rashford also spoke about how Liverpool stuck with Jürgen Klopp during his early period at the club. The German went on win Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years as well as their sixth European Cup.

“So when Liverpool went through this [transitional period], they got Klopp, they stuck with him. They didn’t win in the beginning. True. Do you know what I mean?” Rashford said.

“People only remember his final few years when he was competing with City and winning the biggest trophies. He certainly didn’t win for three years.

“So it’s like to start a transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it. So this is the thing that I feel. It’s not easy. Because if it’s not going well, the fans demand.”