Farewell, puddin’.

With the official end of the DC Extended Universe and the transition into James Gunn’s new DC Universe, we’re going to have to say goodbye to some of the characters and actors from the DCEU that we liked. I personally will miss Patrick Wilson’s Orm the Ocean Master, and I also quite enjoyed Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark. And I will be forever bummed we didn’t get one really good solo Batfleck movie.

Another very successful DC movie character who will have to be recast is Harley Quinn, who appeared in three different DCEU played by Margot Robbie. With the DCEU over and Robbie an even bigger star than ever before thanks to Barbie, it seems that her time at Harley is essentially done.

Asked by Variety whether this is the end of the road for her as the DC character following two Suicide Squad movies and the spinoff Birds of Prey, she said “I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her.”

She added…

Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.

She doesn’t say “I quit!” but that certainly sounds like “I am ready for other people to play that part.”

Robbie won’t need to wait long to see someone else play Harley. Lady Gaga is set to co-star in the upcoming Joker 2 as a new version of the character opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s deranged criminal comedian. The sequel is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4, 2024.