Margot Robbie has played down the prospect of a Barbie sequel.

The 33-year-old actress played the title role in last summer’s hit blockbuster and explained that so much went into the picture that a follow-up isn’t a priority for her or director Greta Gerwig at this moment in time.

Robbie – who served as a producer on the film for her LuckyChap Entertainment banner – told Variety: “It’s funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don’t think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn’t designed to be a trilogy.”

She added, “Everything went into Barbie – and that’s how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don’t know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us.”

READ MORE: The Best Films of 2023

The Babylon actress explained that she would prefer to make other movies that replicate the impact that Barbie has had on the film industry, noting “We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don’t know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”

Barbie is currently streaming on Max.