Come on, Barbie. Let’s go party — at the Golden Globes 2024!

Margot Robbie was dressed to impress at Sunday’s award show at the Beverly Hilton in a dazzling pink Armani number in honor of her blockbuster hit “Barbie.”

“I just woke up and I thought maybe this would be appropriate tonight,” she joked on the red carpet.

Robbie revealed that the look is modeled after the Superstar Barbie 1977 doll.

The 33-year-old actress looked like Hollywood royalty with her wavy blonde hair blowing in the wind and a pink tulle boa draped over her shoulders.

“My closet is so populated by pink now. I am going to have to do a clean-out. People are going to be like, ‘Get over it, babe. It’s over, Stop parading around in pink,’” she joked in a pre-recorded video package shown during the red carpet.

Margot Robbie is pretty in pink at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Margot Robbie attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, California.

Earlier this week, Robbie appeared in a polka-dot Barbie-inspired look at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Aussie actress sported tons of iconic Barbie doll looks throughout the film’s press tour, as well as on-set.

Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken in the flick, previously opened up about Robbie’s excitement over pink clothing during filming.

Robbie is dressed as 1977 superstar Barbie at the Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie is wearing Armani.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined,” Gosling told People. “She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

“What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe,” he added.

This week, Gosling, 43, addressed whether he’ll be performing “I’m Just Ken” at this year’s Oscars.

Robbie, 33, dazzled with a pink boa on her shoulders.

“Well, I haven’t been invited,” Gosling, 43, stated during an interview with W Magazine. “But thanks for pointing that out.”

“And I wasn’t thinking about it until now,” he jokingly added. “Now it’s all I’m gonna think about.”

“Do you get paid for that?” he asked, to which Robbie responded, “I doubt it.”

For now, “Barbie” leads the Golden Globe nominations with nine as its rival movie of the summer, “Oppenheimer” trails behind with eight.