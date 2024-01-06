A BEAMING Margot Robbie spots a great opportunity to pick up an award for her role in smash-hit film Barbie.

Margot, 33, was in a pink polkadot dress at the Palm Springs Film Festival awards.

3 Margot Robbie spots a great opportunity to pick up an award for her role in smash-hit film Barbie Credit: The Mega Agency

3 She stunned in this pink polkadot dress at the Palm Springs Film Festival awards Credit: Reuters

Among the winners was Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, 47.

The event kicks off the US awards season, with the Golden Globes taking place tomorrow.

Barbie has nine nominations.

Margot recently traded in her bright pink Barbie outfits for something a bit more refined.

She wore a brown dress in a shoot for Variety magazine.

Margot told the mag: “When we finished the press tour, I was like, ‘I guess I’ll throw all the pink out of my wardrobe now’.

“But the fact that we’re going to the Golden Globes and all that stuff?

“I truly did not see that coming. I’m not trying to be modest.”