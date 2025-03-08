Economic indicators of slowdown

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo has warned that the US economy is possibly on the brink of a recession, blaming former President Joe Biden for it and claiming that it is not US President Donald Trump’s fault, reported Independent.

In an interview with Trump on Friday, Bartiromo cautioned about the economic indicators of hard times to come, such as a weaker-than-expected jobs report and volatility in the stock market, as per the report. As per the Independent report, Bartiromo and her guests said that the country’s “boom days were over and Americans were girding for tough times ahead,” as quoted in the report.

Maria Bartiromo blames Biden

While talking about the possibility of a slowdown, she asserted that any economic downturn would be Biden’s responsibility, even as she recognized other factors such as Trump’s erratic tariff policies.

Tariffs and uncertainty

During the interview with Trump, Bartiromo asked about the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, wondering whether the business community would get the clarity they need, as per the report Trump’s response acknowledged that tariffs might increase over time, but he couldn’t guarantee predictability, which Bartiromo pointed out was contributing to recent stock market declines, according to Independent.

However, despite these concerns, Bartiromo asserted during her show that the economy’s future decline would solely be on Biden, reported Independent.

Defending tariffs and spending cuts

While, she and her guests noted that they “don’t mind the tariffs” and also defended DOGE’s strategy to reduce the federal workforce and government spending, and claimed that these would be beneficial in the long run, according to Independent.Fox Business host Charles Payne claimed that “historically, I mean tariffs have been associated with some of the biggest boom times we’ve ever had, including the Roaring 20s and the fourth party system that was ignited by McKinley,” as quoted by Independent.

Federal Reserve’s role and looming recession

With the Federal Reserve set to reduce interest rates several times this year, both Bartiromo and Payne forecasted that a recession was possible. Bartiromo warned that “If we get three rate cuts by the Fed, that means you’re talking about a dire financial situation. You’re talking about recession! Three rate cuts – recession,” as quoted by Independent.

Disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street

Payne added that with a drop in consumer spending, Americans might already be in a recession since the time the US went to polls in November, even though the official data hasn’t shown that, as per the report. He claimed that “almost every economic data point that we use needs to be rejiggered because there’s a “massive disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street,” as quoted in the report.

