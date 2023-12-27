Mariah Carey’s long-time boyfriend has announced on the day after Christmas that the pair are breaking up.

Bryan Tanaka, who was a dancer and creative director for the pop icon, said the end of their seven-year relationship was “amicable”.

Writing on Instagram, Tanaka said: “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”