Former AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May made a surprise debut on WWE NXT during the June 3, 2025 episode. She appeared amidst a chaotic segment featuring the newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne, and several contenders vying for a title shot.

As tensions escalated into a brawl, the arena lights flickered. May emerged on an elevated platform, declaring, “Ladies, you can call me the next NXT Women’s Champion because the best women’s division in the world just got a lot more glamorous.”

May’s arrival was kept under wraps, with neither her name nor ring identity mentioned during the broadcast. This secrecy mirrors WWE’s approach with other former AEW talents, such as Ricky Saints.

AEW removed May from their official roster page just days before her debut, signaling her impending departure. Reports indicated that while she was still under an AEW contract, she was expected to sign with WWE upon its expiration.

The 26-year-old Londoner began her wrestling career in 2019 and gained prominence in Japan’s Stardom promotion, where she co-founded the fan-favorite group Club Venus and won the Goddesses of Stardom Tag Titles.

She joined AEW in late 2023, quickly rising to prominence by winning the 2024 Owen Hart Cup and capturing the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In London. Her reign lasted 174 days before losing the title to Toni Storm at Grand Slam Australia in February 2025. May’s last match with AEW was a rematch against Storm at Revolution in March 2025.With her unexpected debut on NXT, May has positioned herself as a formidable contender in the women’s division. Potential rivalries with established talents like Jacy Jayne, Zaria, and Sol Ruca could rapidly elevate her status in WWE.

May’s transition from AEW to WWE marks a significant milestone in her career, reflecting her determination and growth in the professional wrestling industry.