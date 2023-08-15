Mariah The Scientist never officially confirmed the rumors she was dating Young Thug in the past – but the singer just left no doubts with her recent on-stage declaration.

While performing at the Outside Lands festival on Friday (August 11), the Atlanta-based artist confirmed the incarcerated rapper is in fact her boyfriend.

“Now you know I got a man. He locked up. Free my baby daddy!” she said before directing the crowd into a “Free Thug” chant.

You can view the clip below.

Mariah The Scientist says free her “baby daddy” Young Thug at Outside Lands 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/gFwHv6pQIt — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 14, 2023

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted on a date at an Atlanta Falcons game in 2021. Months later, the pair fanned the flames with a wedding-themed visual for their “Walked In” collaboration, which was directed by Mariah herself.

The R&B rising star walks down the aisle with Thugger as her new husband. An opening scene of the clip finds the couple happily enjoying their wedding dinner with Gunna making a cameo as Thug’s best man.

Of course, Thug would go on to be arrested in May of 2022 – but clearly the pair have been able to maintain their relationship as he remains behind bars over one year later.

After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit last summer, Thug even pulled off a romantic gesture as Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”

“Couldn’t ask for better,” she captioned a pic, after which a follower questioned how Thugger could have had the gifts delivered given that he’s currently behind bars.

The “Aura” singer quickly responded with a message from Young Thug on her bed written out in rose pedals. “See U Soon Love Jeffery,” the message read, using his real name.

Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial is set to be thoroughly explored as part of iHeart’s new King Slime podcast series.

Hosted by Christina Lee and Atlanta-based politics reporter George Chidi, the first episodes are slated to arrive on Tuesday (August 15). Fans can get a taste of what’s to come with the three-minute introduction setting the stage for “the craziest trial in Atlanta and Hip Hop’s history.”

“We’ll dive deep into the issues that have led us to this trial in this town at this time,” Lee said, while Chidi chimed in: “And we’ll uncover secrets about the people at the center of this case.”