Marilyn Lovell, who, as an object of fascination for the news media, the inspiration for movie and TV characters and a figure in history books, incarnated for many Americans the hardships and glamour of being an astronaut’s wife, died on Aug. 27 in Lake Forest, Ill. She was 93.

Her death was announced by the Wenban Funeral Home of Lake Forest.

Her husband, Jim Lovell, once the most experienced astronaut in the United States, was captain of perhaps the nation’s most dramatic spaceflight: Apollo 13. It was launched on April 11, 1970, with the goal of returning astronauts to the surface of the moon for the third time. Mr. Lovell and Fred Haise were the designated moon walkers; Jack Swigert was supposed to remain in orbit.

Two days after takeoff, however, an oxygen tank exploded, and the command module, Odyssey, began losing power. “Houston, we’ve had a problem,” Mr. Lovell reported (a statement that has endured in the retelling as “Houston, we have a problem.”)

The crew aborted the planned moon landing and took refuge in the lunar module, Aquarius, using it for the journey back to Earth.