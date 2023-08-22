





Mariners ace Luis Castillo was cruising during his Monday evening start against the White Sox, and it seems one specific pitch type was particularly effective.

In the win, which was Seattle’s seventh in a row, Castillo found plenty of success with his fastball, and leaned upon it heavily in the middle innings.

In fact, during a 47-pitch stretch extending from the fourth inning to the seventh, the Mariners’ right-hander exclusively threw a combination of four-seam fastballs and sinkers to Chicago’s lineup.

During that span of 47 fastballs, Castillo surrendered just three hits and did not allow a run to cross the plate.

Luis Castillo just threw 47 Consecutive Fastballs. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LOv4sD2QuJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 22, 2023

After starting Luis Robert off with an 84 mph slider in the fourth inning, Castillo never registered below 94 mph on the radar gun throughout the remainder of his outing, which lasted through the seventh inning.

The 30-year-old was mixing up his approach in the earlier innings, but after experiencing success with his fast stuff, he opted to keep utilizing it until it failed, which it never did. It certainly made for an easy night for Cal Raleigh behind the plate.

Castillo picked up his 10th win of the season in Monday’s win, striking out nine batters while surrendering just one run in the Mariners’ 14-2 win. His season ERA is down to 3.15







