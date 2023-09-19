In a September Direct, Nintendo maker unveiled new games and release dates for the next few months. Among the announcements was a Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a remake of a a Game Boy Advance game from 2004. It’s gotten a big upgrade in the visuals department, and is scheduled to release on February 16 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. It’s available to preorder now (see it on Amazon).

Preorder Mario vs. Donkey Kong

The standard edition is all there is for Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and it costs $49.99 in physical and digital formats. No special or collector’s editions have been announced.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Trailer

What Is Mario vs. Donkey Kong?

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a puzzle platformer that puts you in the shoes of Mario and has you progress through a series of levels. Your goal is to collect mini-Mario toys, pick up a key, and bring it to a locked door to reach the next level.

Along the way, you’ll have to activate switches, bounce on springboards, watch for falling blocks, and navigate moving platforms to reach new areas. It’s a colorful game made of smaller self-contained levels that require more brain power than your standard Mario platformer. The original GBA game spawned several sequels on Nintendo DS, 3DS, and Wii U.

