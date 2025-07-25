Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is going “Mom Mode” over the unaffordable cost of health insurance, weeks after signing the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that will strip millions of Americans of their health insurance.

Friday morning, Greene railed against cost of living increases, including “all insurance being absolutely unaffordable,” noting her personal stake in the issue as a mother of three young adult children.

“My children are 22, 25, and 27 and their generation is getting screwed,” she said. “I’m fighting for my kids and their entire generation. Their future is all that matters to me.”

You have a net worth in the tens of millions.. I understand the appeal to relate to us peasants but I think your kids are doing just fine. With all your connections and money I bet they all have good jobs and houses and insurance is an afterthought. — Mitchel Taylor (@MitchelTay25150) July 25, 2025



But critics were quick to note that legislation supported by Greene has only exacerbated the challenges highlighted by her post.

According to a Congressional Budget Office report, 17 million Americans stand to lose their health insurance coverage when the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” takes effect in 2026. Greene voted in favor of the bill, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4.

Why did you vote for the Big beautiful bill then? — Isaac Richter (@IsaacRichter05) July 25, 2025



Greene did not reference the bill, pointing instead to “too much political drama.”

“Regular Americans are exhausted with it all,” Greene continued. “They want their elected leaders to give a sh– about the people they represent.”

What are you doing about it? Quit blaming others. You have the majority in both houses and presidency and prices still high. Quit tweeting and get off your ass and work together for a change — C2 (@CCarl76) July 25, 2025



“Now, I’m only operating in Mom Mode and it’s highly defensive and strategically offensive,” she claimed, though she did not indicate what strategy she intends to employ against the “skyrocketing” cost of living.

Originally published on Latin Times