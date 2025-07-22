Republican Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene says President Donald Trump is risking losing the support of his MAGA base if he does not follow through on his word to release the Epstein files.

In an X post on Monday, Greene, a regular proponent of Trump, without mentioning the president by name, warned that if he did not release the files, his loyal supporters would turn on him.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images



“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People,” Taylor Greene wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back,” she continued.

“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else,” she added.

If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People. If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back. Dangling bits of… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 21, 2025

Her message comes weeks after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi walked back her promise to deliver documents she said the administration had, detailing the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s criminal activity, including a supposed list of wealthy, high-profile clients.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

It also comes on the heels of growing calls from powerful Republicans — including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, former vice-president Mike Pence, FBI head Kash Patel and its deputy, Daniel Bongino — to release the files.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump, however, has been defiant, describing supporters hung up on the Epstein files as “weaklings” who were helping Democrats. “I don’t want their support anymore!” he said in a social media post.