





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday joked about her infamous conspiracy theory on Jewish space lasers as the war between Israel and Hamas militants escalated.

Greene shared a 2022 Wall Street Journal video on Israel’s experimental laser-beam defense against missiles posted by far-right commentator Jack Posobiec.

Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

In a now-deleted 2018 Facebook post, Greene wildly speculated that a space laser linked to the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking family commonly referenced in antisemitic conspiracy theories, had started a massive wildfire in California. The claim was part of a number of unhinged statements that led the then-Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to strip Greene of her committee assignments in 2021.

Greene seems to be having a laugh while perhaps trying to show support for Israel.

After Hamas militants massacred Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 and took more than 150 people hostage, Israel has carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation. Thousands are dead on both sides, and Palestinians face a humanitarian crisis after being ordered to evacuate while food and supplies have been cut off by Israel.

Israel hopes its “Iron Beam” laser could be a lower-cost alternative to augment the Iron Dome missile defense, according to the clip.





