Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) “is getting ready to settle some scores with an autobiography that could pave the way to higher office — including the vice presidency,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Said Greene: “I wanted people to hear my side of the story. Some of it is setting the record straight.”

She also acknowledged that the book has a higher purpose of laying the groundwork for a bid for higher office: “I have options. Anything from a governor’s race to a Senate seat.”

