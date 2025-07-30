NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., declared in a Tuesday post on X that she will not pursue the Peach State’s governorship in 2026 — but she left the door wide open to potentially run for the job at some point in the future.

But while the congresswoman ruled out a 2026 gubernatorial bid, she asserted that if she ran, she would win.

“I am humbled and grateful by the massive statewide support that I have to run for Governor, and if I wanted to run we all know I would win. It’s not even debatable. And only because of that massive statewide support is why I ever considered it in the first place,” Greene wrote in a portion of her lengthy post.

“And one day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out of state consulting leaches or even without the blessing of my favorite President. One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026,” she noted.

Greene, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2021, announced earlier this year that she would not be running for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

The GOP could potentially win back one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats next year as incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff seeks re-election.

“So no, Jon Ossoff isn’t the real problem. He’s just a vote. A pawn. No different than the Uniparty Republicans who skip key votes to attend fundraisers and let our agenda fail,” Greene explained on X in May. “Someone once said, ‘The Senate is where good ideas go to die.’ They were right. That’s why I’m not running.”

GOP Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins have both mounted Georgia U.S. Senate bids.