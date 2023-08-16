Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is telling reporters that she might run for Senate, or be in Trump’s cabinet as his vice president.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Greene questioned whether Kemp’s statements could erode his support among GOP voters in the future. She referenced Kemp’s rumored 2026 U.S. Senate run — the governor is term-limited in his current post — and wouldn’t rule out challenging him in a GOP primary for the Senate seat.

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” she said. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?

Gov. Brian Kemp is rumored to be running for US Senate in 2026 because he is term-limited in his current position. Greene desperately wants to be Trump’s running mate, but people who know Trump say that he would never pick her because the former president is a shallow person and Rep. Greene isn’t considered attractive enough to be on the ticket with him.

Those who want Greene out of the House may soon get their wish.

If there is one thing that Greene has demonstrated by pairing up with Speaker McCarthy it is that she is ambitious. Trump isn’t going to pick her as his running mate, but Greene on the ballot either as a vice presidential candidate or a senate candidate would be a wonderful gift for Democrats.