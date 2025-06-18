



KANANASKIS, Alta. — Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada and India will reappoint high commissioners, easing the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, and reaffirmed the need for Russia to commit to an unconditional ceasefire.

In his closing remarks at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Carney spoke to reporters amid a number of international crises, including Israel’s escalating war with Iran, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global trade instability sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump.

As Carney works to lessen Canada’s dependence on exports to the U.S., the prime minister announced that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to reappoint high commissioner’s in their respective countries.

The announcement came after Carney hosted his first bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the summit as both countries work to thaw diplomatic tensions.

Last fall, both countries expelled most of the other country’s diplomats after the RCMP announced it suspected the Indian government was linked to numerous serious crimes in Canada, including the murder of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Carney described his meeting with Modi as a “necessary first step” in rebuilding the broken relationship.

He said the leaders discussed law enforcement and transnational repression, but he demurred when asked if he brought up Nijjar’s assassination.

”We had a discussion… about the importance of having law enforcement to law enforcement dialogue,” Carney said.

“Obviously there is a judicial process that is underway and I need to be careful about further commentary,” he added.

Just hours before that, the G7 leaders released six joint communiqués on subjects of concern, including transnational repression and artificial intelligence.

Notably, though, there was no communiqué on Ukraine, apparently because the Americans would not agree to the “strong language” the other leaders wanted to use, according to a senior government official briefing reporters on background.

“It is our values – of freedom, of democracy, and of justice – that are behind Canada’s unwavering support for a secure and sovereign Ukraine, said Carney in his closing remarks.

Reporters questioned Carney repeatedly on why there had not been a joint statement and if the U.S. was at fault.

Carney frequently responded that all parties agreed on the phrasing of support for Ukraine in his summit chair’s statement, which is a different document that does not require sign-off by all G7 members.

“G7 Leaders expressed support for President Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the statement says. “G7 Leaders are resolute in exploring all options to maximize pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions.”

The prime minister also alluded to the conflict between Israel and Iran, reiterating the main thrust of the G7 leaders’ Monday night joint statement on the conflict, which called Iran the main source of instability in the region, reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defence and said that Iran can never be allowed to have nuclear weapons. The statement also addressed the fighting in Gaza, which began after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

“Leaders discussed the importance of unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of all hostages and an immediate and permanent ceasefire,” said Carney’s statement. “Leaders also talked about the need for a negotiated political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that achieves lasting peace.”

As he opened his remarks, Carney harkened back to the founding G7 summit in Rambouillet, France, saying that the idea behind the summit was to build a new order.

“It wasn’t a mission to preserve an old rules-based order, but to build a new one – one that could withstand shocks, deepen integration and cooperation, and really deliver prosperity for all citizens,” Carney said.

Overshadowing the meeting was not just Trump’s criticism of Russia’s ejection from the G8 in 2014.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Canada and the United States agreed to negotiate to reach a deal within 30 days. Carney said that it is a negotiation that is ongoing.

