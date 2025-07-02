When she profiled Carney for the Sunday Times in 2020, as he took the United Nations job as Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance, Charlotte Edwardes told the amusing story of being on a group tour with him through a Picasso exhibit at the Tate Modern in London, led by a curator who kept pointing out hidden penises in the Cubist paintings, and on the fifth or sixth one (a reclining woman whom the curator explained had a penis extending from her head) she caught Carney’s eye and “corpsed,” which is to say she laughed at this inappropriate moment. He joked about it afterwards in a deadpan: “Are you absolutely sure that you could see the penises?” She did not mention whether he said so with a wink, but it seems possible, and later in the piece, she said Carney told her he took the job of governor of the Bank of England because he likes a challenge, and he said so “with a wink.”