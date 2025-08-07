Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet Thursday with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government’s major projects legislation.

The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects that are deemed to be in the national interest by sidestepping environmental protections and other legislation.

Carney is expected to be joined by the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of Ontario.

0:43

Indigenous rights are ‘fundamental’ to Bill C-5: Carney



The Manitoba Métis Federation, which represents Red River Métis, declined an invitation to take part in the meeting Wednesday, saying that inviting the Métis Nation of Ontario undermines the integrity of the gathering and puts the government’s plans for major projects at risk.

Trending Now Dubai brand chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella risk

Mexico’s Sheinbaum says ‘no need’ for bilateral trade deal with Canada

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba Métis Federation says the Métis Nation of Ontario has no basis for existing and does not represent Métis.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Carney will meet with Métis leaders alongside a handful of his ministers, including Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Métis Nation British Columbia said it wouldn’t be attending the meeting because it wanted full participation but was only invited as an online observer.