OTTAWA — New Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested on Friday that he would get rid of the much-maligned consumer carbon tax on his first official day in office.
Asked by a reporter how he would reverse the tax before it is scheduled to rise on April 1, Carney responded that a better question would be whether it would be gone by the end of the day.
“How are we going to do it by the end of the day? That’s a great question and we’ll come right back to you on that, following the cabinet meeting,” said Carney, at a press conference following his swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall.
The former Bank of Canada governor formed a leaner cabinet of 24 members, down from 37, excluding some high-profile MPs.
The newly-formed cabinet was scheduled to meet in Ottawa at 2 p.m. ET and ministers will speak to the media afterwards. The House of Commons is prorogued until March 24, meaning no legislation can be introduced or passed until then.
