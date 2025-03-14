Carney and the new ministers will gather at 11 a.m. Friday morning at Rideau Hall for the official swearing in ceremony.

OTTAWA — Mark Carney will be sworn in as prime minister today along with a new look cabinet that will simultaneously try to move on from the previous Liberal government while maintaining stability during an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Article content

The new crop of ministers is expected to be smaller than the current 37 members. There are currently eight ministers — including the prime minister — who have announced they will not be running in the upcoming federal election.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, who have all been involved in the response to new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to retain their portfolios. Treasury Board President Anita Anand is also expected to get a new portfolio after reversing her decision not to run in the upcoming election.

More to come.

