



A U.S. judge has provided Harvard University a temporary reprieve from the Trump administration’s move to block enrolment of foreign students, including Canadians.

In a lawsuit filed early Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government’s action violates the First Amendment, the Associated Press reports, and will have an “immediate and devastating effect” on its more than 7,000 international visa holders.

A temporary restraining order was granted by the court on Friday.

However, if the government’s action eventually stands, Harvard says it would be unable to offer admission to new international students for at least two academic years. Harvard enrols almost 6,800 foreign students. Most are graduate students that come from more than 100 countries.

How does the Trump administration order hurt Harvard’s international students?

The Trump administration action

compels existing foreign students

, including those already enrolled, to transfer to other institutions or face losing their legal status in the United States, Reuters reports.

Why is the Trump administration making this move against Harvard?

The threat to Harvard’s international enrolment is part of an ongoing battle between the Trump administration and Harvard that stems from an April 16 request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She demanded Harvard provide information about foreign students that could potentially implicate them in protests and lead to their deportation.

Will Canadian students be affected?

Hundreds of Canadians could potentially be caught up in the battle. The school has not provided its current Canadian student enrolment but numbers on its website from 2022 show there were 686 enrolled at that time, reports the Canadian Press.

Will the prime minister’s daughter be caught in the crossfire?

Cleo Carney

, daughter of Prime Minister Mark Carney, has just finished her first year at Harvard. She is an undergraduate in the

resource efficiency program

and focuses her academic energy on sustainability.

She caught the world’s attention when she introduced her father i

n March as the new Liberal party leader.

She has followed her parents as a student of the intersection of finance and climate policy. When not studying at Harvard (as her father did before her), she serves on the board of the Bluedot Institute, a climate-focused non-profit. How her studies will proceed remains an open question.

How will Princess Elisabeth of Belgium be affected?

Another high-profile student who may be impacted is

Princess Elisabeth

, heir to the Belgian throne. She has just completed her first year in a two-year master’s program in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

She is currently in Belgium for the summer. The Royal Palace has stated that she is

awaiting clarification

about whether she will be allowed to return for her second year. She may be forced to transfer to another university outside the U.S.

This could interrupt her planned academic trajectory and delay or alter her graduate studies in public policy, which are considered

part of her preparation for future royal duties

.

How has Harvard responded?

Harvard has

filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration

, arguing that the revocation of its ability to enrol international students is unconstitutional and will have an immediate and devastating effect on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

The university frames the government’s move as

part of a broader pattern of retaliation against Harvard

for resisting federal demands related to campus activism, diversity initiatives and governance. Harvard argues that this overreach threatens the independence and constitutional rights of all private universities.

Harvard has

publicly condemned

the Trump administration’s action as “unlawful” and has stated it is “working swiftly to provide guidance and support to our community members.”

Its legal action is intended to protect the rights of current and prospective international students and restore the university’s ability to sponsor student visas.

What other actions has Harvard taken?

Harvard has defended the

contributions of its international students and scholars

, highlighting the irreplaceable role they play in the university’s academic and research mission.

Harvard’s administration has

mobilized its international student offices

and legal counsel to provide affected students with up-to-date information, individualized advising, and support as they navigate their options.

The university is also coordinating with peer institutions and advocacy groups to push for policy reversals or accommodations.

Meanwhile, Harvard is preparing contingency plans to minimize educational disruption for international students, including remote learning or alternative arrangements for students unable to remain in the U.S., and facilitating connections with partner institutions globally for students who may need to continue their studies elsewhere.

