How is Mark Carney’s leadership style different from Trudeau’s?

From enforcing British spelling to micromanaging briefing notes, Carney’s tightly run PMO has impressed some while worrying others, particularly given his lack of political experience and understaffed office, as per a report by The National Post.

The National Post conducted interviews with six PMO officials, caucus members, and senior bureaucrats.

Mark Carney did something that Canadians hadn’t witnessed under Justin Trudeau in almost a decade. He began the press conference almost exactly on schedule.Trudeau would usually start events 30 to 60 minutes later than scheduled, which contrasted sharply with Carney’s punctuality. In comparison to his predecessor, it is also one of the numerous new distinctions between the former central banker’s management of his office, cabinet, and caucus.PMO officials, caucus members, and senior bureaucrats, both past and present, were interviewed by National Post. They said that Carney was totally committed to carrying out his bold plan to transform the Canadian economy in the Donald Trump era.

He differs significantly from his predecessor in that he is decisive, fiercely punctual, and maintains a tight ship during meetings.

Important decision documents that frequently sat on Chief of Staff Katie Telford’s desk for weeks or months are no longer the source of the indecision that plagued Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office.

There are still some bottlenecks, but they are more likely to result from a political novice being served by an understaffed Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Is the PMO ready to keep up with Mark Carney’s pace?

According to a senior government official, Carney is “task focused” and results are important to him, so decision-making is not an issue.

As is consistent with all sources, the official went on to say, “He does not suffer fools.”

The 60-year-old Carney also values professionalism in his workplace. For example, documents must be written using British spelling, and employees are expected to wear formal business attire.

However, the prime minister is already exhibiting the traits of a possible micromanager by attempting to edit or revise communications materials or documents that are well outside of the prime minister’s authority.

Additionally, he lacks patience and is very demanding of his cabinet members, senior bureaucrats, and advisers. He also doesn’t hesitate to criticize underperforming members of his entourage.

According to sources, Carney is not as patient as Trudeau, who gave his office and entourage the impression that he would give them “multiple kicks at the can” if they gave a poor briefing or weren’t keeping up with their files. If you don’t do it correctly the first time, you might not be asked about that subject again.

Last week, Carney appointed new members to half of his 28-member cabinet, but according to all the sources, no one’s job, not even that of seasoned ministers, is secure. Ministers might not stay at the table for the entire year if they don’t meet Carney’s standards or figure out how to fulfill their mandates fast.

According to a senior former Liberal who served in both the Trudeau and Carney administrations, “Carney will call out ministers if needed.” And he’ll most likely give them a call himself to complete the task. The ministers were never called by Trudeau.

What challenges does Carney face in a minority government?

In less than a year, a Liberal MP even speculated that a cabinet shuffle might occur.

“The problem with this guy is that he lacks patience. That’s why we believe there will be a shuffle sometime in the next eight months, or something like that, less than a year, even if it’s not within that time frame,” a Liberal MP stated.

“You won’t have much time for people who aren’t succeeding at their files if you’re that ambitious as a leader. You would think he would find replacements, but we’ll see,” the MP continued.

Sources claim that because Carney is a new politician, he is still unsure of what he needs and doesn’t need to know. As a result, he frequently requests that staff members rewrite briefing notes to his preferences and requests to read documents that the prime minister shouldn’t have to review. Parliament is another significant obstacle.

Mark Carney struggles to lead a minority government through a divided House of Commons and a Senate without a Liberal caucus, according to many Liberals.

In order to pass their bills through committees and the House of Commons, governing parties must bargain with opposition MPs in the absence of a definite majority.

The government’s legislative agenda can be obstructed by opposition parties taking control of the Commons or certain committees.

Senior Liberals warn that Carney’s agenda could be derailed in the same way if he doesn’t surround himself with Commons experts. Carney’s recent remarks imply that he is not entirely aware of the difficulty facing his party, which is currently two seats short of a majority in the House of Commons.

