Avanlee Care, a company focusing on elderly care coordination, announced it is integrating Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company’s (MCCPDC) offerings into its Ava app to provide affordable medications to caregivers and their loved ones.

Avanlee launched its app in 2021, which intends to improve existing eldercare technology by combining necessary tools and services in one location for unpaid family caregivers.

Caregivers can access self-care management tools, find training and skill development guides, remotely monitor aging parents, and assemble a personalized support team.

Those receiving care can utilize Ava to track their medication, monitor their biometric data and schedule events. Users can also shop and schedule deliveries from Walmart, thanks to the company’s partnership with the retail giant that was established last year.

Through the partnership, Avanlee Care’s users will have access Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy through the Ava app.

“The healthcare industry needs Avanlee Care’s app, Ava. We share a common mission: to provide lower costs on prescribed medications, saving money for the unpaid family caregiver and their loved one, the care-receiver,” Mark Cuban, cofounder of Cost Plus Drug Company, said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

MCCPDC has established numerous partnerships since its launch in January of last year.

Last month, the company announced a collaboration with multinational pharmaceutical company Lupin Limited and the COPD Foundation to increase access in the U.S. to the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease inhalation powder Tiotropium Bromide.

It also partnered with Salt Lake City-based Select Health and its pharmacy benefits manager, Scripius, to provide direct access to MCCPDC to the health plan’s members.

In June, MCCPDC announced it was working with Coherus Biosciences to sell Yusimry, a biosimilar version of the top-selling drug Humira, at a discounted price. The medicine treats Crohn’s disease, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions.

Cuban relayed his excitement about the partnership to MobiHealthNews in an email, saying, “Coherus’s Yusimry is a game changer. Having an alternative to Humira that is affordable will improve the lives of patients everywhere.”

The company has also partnered with Latino care virtual healthcare service Zócalo Health, California-based EmsanaRx, Tennessee-based RxPreferred Benefits, diabetes and chronic disease management company Diathrive Health and cancer care support company OncoPower.

Last year, MCCPDC announced its first health plan partnership with Capital Blue Cross, in which Capital’s members would be able to use their insurance cards at MCCPDC directly.