Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) is partnering with multinational pharmaceutical company Lupin Limited and the COPD Foundation to expand access to Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients in the U.S.

COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that obstructs airflow from the lungs and causes breathing problems. Tiotropium Bromide treats lung diseases by relaxing the muscles around the airways to allow for easier breathing.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, offered through the Mumbai-based pharma company, is the generic form of Spiriva HandiHaler by Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals.

“We are excited to work with Lupin and the COPD Foundation to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “Cost Plus Drugs, Lupin and the COPD Foundation all share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes.”

THE LARGER TREND

COPD affects 15 million adults in the U.S. and is the fourth leading cause of death in America, according to the NIH Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Other digital health companies geared toward helping patients with COPD include Connecticut-based Wellinks, which offers a digital platform and connected devices for COPD, and New York-based Kaia Health, which offers clinical capabilities and treatment services for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease care in the U.S. and Europe.