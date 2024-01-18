





The enduring popularity of Mark Cuban can probably be attributed to the fact that, despite him being worth over $6 billion, he’s a pretty down-to-earth guy who tells it like it is. And during a recent appearance on Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, the 65-year-old billionaire likewise boasted a pretty ordinary morning routine.

“I get up probably 6:30–7:00 a.m, just depending on the day,” Cuban explained. “Lay in bed, and just look at my emails. Because I try to do everything by email. So then I’m probably in bed for an hour chilling, doing my emails, responding to anything that’s urgent. And then get up, get something to eat, go work out, and then come back and rinse and repeat.”

The former principle owner of the Dallas Mavericks noted that he tries to save time by managing everything through email. “I literally try to do as few meetings and calls as possible and try to gear everything towards email. So I’m on my PC all day every day and that’s it,” he continued. “The whole value of being in this position is just being able to control your time.”

Cuban also has a surprising lack of ego given his net worth, and realizes that being a billionaire is more about luck than anything else, as he explained elsewhere in the interview. When asked if, given all of his accrued knowledge, he could do it all over again today, Cuban answered with an unequivocal “no.”

“Anybody who’s a billionaire who thinks they could just do it all over again is lying their ass off,” he explained. “Because if the internet stock market hadn’t just taken off when we were starting AudioNet, you wouldn’t even know who I was. You know, that’s just the way it works,” he said, referring to the internet radio company he founded that later became Broadcast.com.

“And you know, could I be a millionaire multiple times over? I mean yeah, because I could hustle, I could sell, I was smart,” Cuban continued. “But the whole billionaire side of it, the hundreds of millions of dollars, that’s just insane and that was luck.”

Perhaps it’s Cuban’s understanding of the role of luck in business acumen that has kept his presidential ambitions at bay, until now. After selling off his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks and announcing plans to step down from Shark Tank late last year, the rumor mill began swirling about a possible 2024 run. However, despite having flirted with the idea on the past, for now he’s maintaining that any kind of presidential campaign trail is “galaxies off” and that his family would “disown” him.

Not to mention, when you’re POTUS, your mornings ostensibly don’t start out by leisurely checking emails in bed.