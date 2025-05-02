



The world of artificial intelligence (AI) is moving so quickly that for many, it can be hard to keep up with what’s happening.

Most members of the Magnificent 7, the group of high-growth tech stocks responsible for much of the sector’s growth, have doubled down on AI this year and reported strong earnings, with the notable exception of Tesla. But companies such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms came in above estimates on key metrics, indicating that their AI-centric growth plans are going well.

However, as the technology continues to evolve, many consumers are raising questions about it will impact them, specifically their jobs. After all, companies are already replacing workers in some areas with automated systems, such as data entry and customer service.

Several technology experts have issued statements on this topic, often speculating that in the coming years, many jobs will be replaced. However, Mark Cuban has an unexpected take.

Billionaire Mark Cuban recently revealed that he believes a noted venture capitalist has gotten the future of AI in the workforce wrong. Image source: Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban sees the future of work in an AI-driven economy

An outspoken voice among tech founders and investors, Cuban is best known for his years on the popular reality series Shark Tank. During his time as a judge on it, he invested in roughly 85 companies that spanned a wide range of industries.

On April 30, Cuban responded to a thread on X that also included noted venture capitalist (VC) Paul Graham responding to a post sharing a video of Marc Andreessen. In the video, Andreessen made a bold prediction, forecasting that when many jobs are replaced by AI, his position is likely to remain.

Graham, one of the founders of the popular Y Combinator, disputed Andreessen’s claims, arguing that “If AI does everything else, there won’t be founders for VCs to pick.” Cuban shared his take on these sentiments, highlighting how agentic AI systems and large language models (LLMs) require human oversight.

“As long as LLMs and Agents are trained using different methods, on different, licensed and proprietary data, it will always require skill to know which to use, how, when, and to know when they are wrong.”

Cuban also noted that when it comes to overseeing AI, it’s critical that a human makes sure the models are not “intentionally misleading or lying for competitive reasons,” a danger many experts have speculated AI may pose.

Studies have confirmed that AI systems are quite capable of deceiving people. In 2024, an MIT Technology Review analysis revealed that “a wave of AI systems have deceived humans in ways they haven’t been explicitly trained to do,” either by hiding the truth or by providing humans with false explanations for how they behave.

Cuban clearly sees this as a potential problem if AI systems continue taking over more tasks and pushing human workers to the sidelines. More and more people are turning to popular chatbots for information, but it is often difficult to discern when the systems provide false information or misinterpret information.

For that reason, Cuban seems to believe Andreessen is wrong to envision a future in which only venture capitalists have jobs.

Cuban is challenging a popular perspective on the future of AI

Disagreeing with other tech experts on matters such as AI isn’t new for Cuban. In April 2025, he responded to a post from Anthony Pompliano, Founder & CEO of Professional Capital Management, who argued that AI would become a major deflationary force, a perspective that Cuban challenged.

In a detailed response, he argued that generative AI would become history’s greatest growth and production driver, making it clear he saw the current AI revolution as being largely beneficial and predicting it would quickly lead to advancements in robotic and autonomous driving technology.

In his more recent post, Cuban reiterated the benefits of AI, making the case that it won’t lead to most jobs disappearing. This perspective challenges arguments made by tech leaders such as Bill Gates, as well as Andreessen.

Contrary to what Andressen believes, Cuban remains steadfast in his convictions that AI can help usher in a future that doesn’t include most people being unemployed.

“The nature of jobs and entrepreneurship will change, but over the next decades, they will only grow in number in any scenario I can see,” he stated.

