Mark Cuban said he thinks the world's first trillionaire could be someone who is just good at using AI.

Mark Cuban said artificial intelligence could make “just one dude in a basement” the world’s first trillionaire.

The 66-year-old billionaire said in a recent episode of the “High Performance” podcast that we haven’t yet seen “best, or the craziest” that AI can achieve.

“It’s just the very beginning, right, you know, we’re still in the preseason,” Cuban said, adding that, as it becomes more advanced, we’ll find more ways to make our lives better and more interesting.

“Not only do I think it’ll create a trillionaire, but it could be just one dude in the basement. That’s how crazy it could be,” he said.

Cuban compared the push for AI to the early days of computers and smartphones. He said people hesitated to make the shift but would now struggle to live without the devices.

Someone who can come up with a way that makes AI as essential “will make a lot of money,” Cuban added.

“Most people condemn things when they first happen,” he said. “But then, when you see people using it and you realize the value, that’s when people come around.”

The former Shark Tank investor told the podcast it was “insane” how much he has been using AI.

He said that he uses AI for writing software and its text-to-video function for work. In his personal life, Cuban said he recently used ChatGPT to track his medicine and exercise habits.

“I’m not here to tell you it’s going to replace everyone’s job — it won’t,” he said, but the technology is incredible, whether you’re innovative or just feeling bored.

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has a total net worth well short of $1 trillion, at around $360 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

His net worth peaked in December at around $439 billion as Tesla shares soared.

