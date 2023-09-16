Welsh businesses have slammed the soon-to-be enforced speed limits as Mark Drakeford implements new ULEZ-style zones.

Drivers have warned that checking speedometers will take precedence over watching the road, as new ULEZ-style zones come into play.

The new restrictions start this week (September 17) after being set out by Mark Drakeford, and drivers will see their speed limit restricted to 20mph on most residential roads in the country.

Although the introduction of the speed limit is causing a huge stir among their residents, ministers argue that the restrictions will save lives, lead to fewer road injuries, save money for the NHS and generally make neighbourhoods safer and more pleasant to live in.

But now, Local businesses are reportedly concerned that the new zones will deter tourists from visiting and therefore some will struggle to make ends meet without the additional money made from holidaymakers.

The Welsh government released leaflets that state: “Most journeys will be around a minute longer” but residents disagree, instead believing it will make most journeys take far longer.