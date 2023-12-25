In this story Professor Prestbury, an older man recently engaged to a young woman, sporadically behaves strangely following a trip to Prague. The professor’s personal secretary, (who is engaged to the professor’s daughter), approaches Holmes after Prestbury displays odd behaviour, including growing possessive and furtive with certain items, crawling around on his hands and feet and inexplicably appearing outside his daughter’s window on the second floor.

Holmes deduces that Prestbury has become addicted to a drug that makes him behave like an ape – walking on all fours, clambering up the creeper outside his daughter’s window and tormenting his own dog. The professor takes the drug, which is obtained from a particular kind of monkey, to rejuvenate him ahead of his marriage to his much younger fiance. The old dawg.

Incidentally, the chronology of these cases is a bit of a fudge. In the Sherlock universe Holmes meets Watson in 1881, after Sherlock has moved to Baker Street. “Lot No. 249” was set in 1884 but in Gatiss’ version, Holmes has yet to move or to meet Watson – though their meeting is foreshadowed: when Holmes asks Smith if he might consider being his lodger Holmes says “a doctor would make a fine companion to any man.” “The Adventure of the Creeping Man”, however, is one of Holmes’ last cases (according to Watson), before the detective retires in 1903.

Not that it really matters, since Doyle’s “Lot No. 249” wasn’t a Sherlock story in the first place. However, it’s a fun Easter Egg for fans of Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s Sherlock, which once memorably took their modern-day take on Doyle’s character back to the Victorian era in festive special “The Abominable Bride”.