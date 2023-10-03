It’s been one year since the Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg moved his family from the liberal-run state of California to a new home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wahlberg is now opening up about this move, saying that he is loving his new life in Las Vegas with his wife and their four children.

‘Everybody’s Happy’

“Everybody’s adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody’s happy,” Wahlberg told People Magazine.

Wahlberg, 52, and his wife Rhea Dunham are parents to four children: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

A source told Fox News that Wahlberg has already moved homes in Vegas, with his initial house selling for $16.6 million last month. Wahlberg had bought the two-story 7,327-square-foot home that is located in The Summit Club in Summerlin for $14.5 million in 2022.

Wahlberg revealed in October of last year that his family had moved to Las Vegas, saying that he “moved to California many years ago to pursue acting,” and that he has “only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

“So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us,” he continued.

Wahlberg went on to say that he hopes to lobby for tax credits to “build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0.”

‘Best Of Both Worlds’

Wahlberg gushed over his move back in March, saying that “it’s really giving the kids a chance to thrive.”

“It just has the best of both worlds,” he said at the time. “I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there’s a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community.”

Wahlberg went on to say that the move was “really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams.”

“My daughter’s an equestrian,” he added. “My son’s a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she’s off to college. My son’s a junior. There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We’re trying to create a studio. We’re trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here.”

“We’re always looking for new opportunities and new adventures,” he continued. “I hope to create of a lot of opportunity here. And I moved to California originally to make movies. I’ve made three movies in the last 15 years in LA. So, as you know, it’s been difficult. The kids are really happy, and it’s all about them.”

Wahlberg Brings Employees With Him

Wahlberg brought a group of employees with him when he moved to Las Vegas, and they’re loving life there as well.

“When I moved here, I brought probably like 15 or 20 people that work with me also moving here,” Wahlberg said. “They went from three-bedroom houses that they were really struggling to pay rent for. And now they have a six-bedroom house. And it’s, you know, half the cost.”

“And, you know, they walk their dogs. They’re in a gated community. They’ve got the school right there two blocks down the road,” he concluded. “It’s just a much better lifestyle here and more affordable.”

Wahlberg is just one of many celebrities who has made the move of fleeing the liberal state of California in the hopes of finding a better life. This mass exodus from California is a direct result of the radically leftwing policies that are running the state into the ground. If California lawmakers don’t make some changes fast, they can only expect many more people to leave just as Wahlberg did.