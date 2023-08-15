The saga of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s will-they-won’t-they fight continues.

Musk on Monday said he was going to show up at Zuckerberg’s door for a fight and livestream it on X.

A Meta spokesperson dismissed the suggestion and said Zuckerberg “takes this sport seriously.”

In a post on X Monday, Musk said he was going to test drive a Tesla model by taking it to Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto.

“Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time!” Musk wrote. “If we get lucky and Zuck my [tongue emoji] actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

In a follow-up post, Musk predicted Zuckerberg would post a thread about how he would “love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something.”

In a statement provided to Insider, Zuckerberg brushed off Musk’s posts.

“Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto. Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his door,” a Meta spokesperson said.

Musk’s posts were the latest in the ongoing feud between him and Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who has recently competed in jiu-jitsu matches and trained with MMA fighters, has said he is prepared to face Musk in a cage match but that the Tesla CEO hasn’t agreed to a formal date.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, said last week she had seen Musk training for the cage fight but that she wasn’t sure it would happen, adding it “may be a humorous back-and-forth between Zuck and Musk.”

Musk said earlier this month he needs to get his neck and back examined and may need surgery before a fight could actually happen.

On Sunday, the day before Musk said he would show up at Zuckerberg’s home, the Meta CEO wrote on Threads: “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.”

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” he added.

X did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Musk has made grandiose claims in the past with uncertain follow-through.

If he did show up at Zuckerberg’s house on an X livestream, it could violate the X privacy policy he himself instated that banned the account that tracked his private jet in real time, Washington Post tech reporter Drew Harwell pointed out.