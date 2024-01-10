





Mark Zuckerberg is a noted fan of smoking meats, but now the billionaire is taking his interest to the next level on his massive property in Hawaii. Zuck shared a Facebook post this week revealing that he’s been raising high-end cattle on his Kauai ranch with the goal of creating “some of the highest quality beef in the world.”

According to Zuck, he’s raising waygu and angus cattle on a strict diet of macadamia meal and beer that’s produced right there on his ranch.

“Each cow eats 5,000-10,000 pounds of food each year, so that’s a lot of acres of macadamia trees,” he wrote.

Waygu cattle originated in Japan, and are world-renown for their high-quality meat with marbled fat. Feeding strategies differ, but waygu cattle are typically fed a diet of grass and grain. Waygu is known as some of the most expensive meat in the world. Angus cattle trace their origins to Scotland. It is also known for high-quality marbling and can fetch very high prices.

Zuckerberg owns a 1,400-acre ranch on Kauai that’s shrouded in secrecy. In addition to his high-end cows, the ranch is rumored to contain a self-sustaining underground bunker. The property is worth an estimated $270 million.

Cattle-rearing isn’t Zuck’s only unique interest. The Meta founder spent much of last year getting into Brazilian jiu-jitsu, even taking gold at a tournament before becoming embroiled in a bizarre feud with Elon Musk that saw the two men plan (and then cancel) a cage match.