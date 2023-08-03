Mark Zuckerberg is onto burger and better things.

The Meta CEO has revealed that he’s munching on a whopping 4,000 calories a day on a diet that consists of McDonald’s in a bid to “offset all the activity” he’s doing as part of his new fitness regime.

Taking to Threads — Zuck’s newest platform launched to rival X (formerly known as Twitter) — the tech guru shared a long list of his favorite items on the fast food giant’s menu.

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” Zuckerberg, 39, responded to a post asking what people’s go-to order is.

UFC Fighter Mike Davis rushed to call out the Meta honcho, writing, “You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂.”

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious…” Zuckerberg responded.

The tech titan recently told podcaster Lex Fridman that he does three to four jujitsu and MMA sessions a week, on top of strength, conditioning, and mobility workouts.





The amped-up regime ensures Zuckerberg is at his best if a potential bout with rival billionaire Elon Musk comes to fruition.

In June, Musk tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, who responded by tweeting: “Send me location.”

Last month, Zuckerberg showcased his ripped physique on social media in a pic with two of today’s most successful MMA fighters.





Zuckerberg recently showed off his new blue belt in jiu-jitsu. Instagram/@zuck

The tech top dog flexed his six pack while standing between Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski in the photo shared on July 11.

“No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business,” Adesanya captioned the three-picture post, seemingly nodding to Zuck’s potential cage fight with Musk.

For his part, Musk was seen in a photo training with Lex Friedman, a podcaster who holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and UFC icon Georges St-Pierre.





To ensure he is ready for the potential bout, Zuck has apparently built an octagon in his backyard — leaving his wife Priscilla Chan puzzled.

Taking to Instagram this week, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of his WhatsApp message exchange with Chan, telling her that the new addition to their garden “looks awesome.”

“I have been working on that grass for two years,” she responded, expressing her dismay.





Mark Zuckerberg showcases his physique standing next to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. @jeffsainlar/@zuck/instagram

The Facebook founder recently showed off a new blue belt in jiu-jitsu — the next belt color above the beginner-level white belt — after he won his first amateur jiu-jitsu tournament.