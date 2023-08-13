Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Sunday he was ending his quest for a cage match with fellow social media entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In a post on his Threads site, Zuckerberg wrote, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

He added, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

The move to end planning for the epic bout has been anticipated for some time. The battle of the billionaires has been rumored for the Colisseum in Italy, among other locations, and its revenue would go to veterans organizations, Musk said.

Despite the alleged eagerness of both contestants to wage war, the results are just a string of social media chatter.